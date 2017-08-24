Police looking for man who tried to lure 11-year-old girl into minivan in Parker

PARKER, Colo. — Police are looking for a man who tried to lure an 11-year-old girl into a minivan in Parker Thursday afternoon.

The girl was walking north on Bradbury Ranch Drive, near the East West Regional Trail, at about 3:15 p.m. She told police a minivan pulled up next to her and the driver tried to entice her to get into the vehicle.

The girl ran off and said she last saw the minivan turn onto Firebrick Drive.

The suspect is described as an older white male with an average build, gray and white hair and is bald on the top. He has a full beard that is the same color as his hair, but did not have a mustache. He was wearing black framed sunglasses and a white T-shirt. The victim also noticed a gray or blue tattoo on the top of his lower left arm.

The minivan he was driving was two tone: silver on the top and black on the bottom. It appeared to have mud on the lower portion of the body. The victim said there were boxes stacked in the backseat and clothes on hangers hanging from the roof handle on the passenger side of the front seat.

Police are asking any parents or neighbors that were in the area around 3:15 p.m. that have may have seen this individual to please call Detective Wilson at 303.805.6561 or email at bwilson@parkeronline.org.

The Parker Police Department will be increasing patrols in the Bradbury Ranch Subdivision.

“We ask all parents to remind their children to never get into vehicles with strangers, no matter what they may be saying,” police said in a statement.