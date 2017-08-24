Police hunting bear poachers

Authorities are investigating after two black bears were killed in Estes Park. One was found dead on Wednesday. The other was found on Thursday.

Both crimes happened in the area of Aspen Avenue, Ponderosa Drive, and Morgan Street. A photo posted online shows crime scene tape around one of the bears.

Authorities are offering a reward for information leading to the poachers. You can call Operation Game Thief at 1-877-265-6648 or the local tip line at (970) 577-3838 with information.