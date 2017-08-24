× Man sentenced to 2 life sentences for stabbing 2 women in Denver home

DENVER — A Denver man has been sentenced to two consecutive life sentences for stabbing and killing the mother of his children and her mother.

Angel Chavez, 28, was convicted of two counts of first degree murder.

On July 22, 2016, Chavez stabbed 25-year-old Maira Cordero, and her mother, 45-year-old Raquel Cordero.

Their bodies were found in their home in the 5500 block of Revere Street.

At the time of the murders Chavez was on parole for a 2008 child abuse conviction involving one of his children, and had a warrant out for his arrest for violating a protection order, the district attorney’s office said.