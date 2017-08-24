Major traffic changes coming to Broadway and Lincoln as bus only lanes go 24/7

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Do you commute to work via Lincoln or Broadway in Denver?

The lanes you can use just got reduced.

Beginning on Monday August 28, the bus only lane will be for buses only at every hour of the day.

Currently, the far right lane is only bus only when yellow flashers alert drivers.

The new 24 hour transit lanes will run on Broadway from 17th Avenue to Exposition Avenue and on Lincoln Street from 6th Avenue to 14th Avenue.

"It will make this an immovable mess of cars going down the street," Ron Tavern, a business owner along South Broadway said.

Tavern says the bike only lane change last year impacted his business and fears this change will impact it as well.

"We all know Denver's population is moving fast," Heather Burke, a spokeswoman with Denver Public Works said.

"We are going to make bus travel more efficient and again we are going to be able to move more people through the corridor," Burke said.

For frequent bus users like Joe Pennino the news is great. Pennino says bus only lanes all day long will speed up his commute.

"Cars are expensive, they are a pain in the neck and it's 3,000 pounds of metal to get you some place that you don't really need," Pennino said.