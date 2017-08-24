Hot Off The Grill: Vietnamese Sandwich

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Matt Eden, the culinary demonstrator for Johnson & Wales University, shows us how to a Vietnamese Sandwich.

Fresh ingredients are provided by Tony's Meats and Market.

*** Tenderloin are on sale at Tony's from August 10th - August 16th.

Vietnamese Sandwich (Banh Mi)

Prep time: 30 minutes

Yield: 4 sandwiches

Ingredients

Pork:

1 pork tenderloin (about 2 pounds)

3 tablespoons lime juice

2 tablespoons soy sauce

2 tablespoons agave syrup

1 clove garlic, minced or grated

Sriracha Mayo:

1/4 cup mayonnaise

2-4 teaspoons Sriracha (depending on level of spice you would like)

For Sandwich assembly:

1 soft baguette cut into 4, or 4 sandwich sized baguettes

Pickled vegetables (carrots, cucumbers, etc.)

¼ cup cilantro, chopped

1 jalapeno, sliced thinly (optional)

Directions