Hot Off The Grill: Vietnamese Sandwich

Chef Matt Eden, the culinary demonstrator for Johnson & Wales University, shows us how to a Vietnamese Sandwich.
Fresh ingredients are provided by Tony's Meats and Market.
*** Tenderloin are on sale at Tony's from August 10th - August 16th.
Vietnamese Sandwich (Banh Mi)
Prep time: 30 minutes
Yield: 4 sandwiches
Ingredients
Pork:
- 1 pork tenderloin (about 2 pounds)
- 3 tablespoons lime juice
- 2 tablespoons soy sauce
- 2 tablespoons agave syrup
- 1 clove garlic, minced or grated
Sriracha Mayo:
- 1/4 cup mayonnaise
- 2-4 teaspoons Sriracha (depending on level of spice you would like)
For Sandwich assembly:
- 1 soft baguette cut into 4, or 4 sandwich sized baguettes
- Pickled vegetables (carrots, cucumbers, etc.)
- ¼ cup cilantro, chopped
- 1 jalapeno, sliced thinly (optional)
Directions
- Trim excess fat and silverskin from tenderloin and cut in half. Toss the pork in a bag or a covered dish with the all marinade ingredients, the lime juice, soy sauce, agave, and garlic. You can let this marinate for 1 hour at room temperature, or up to overnight in the fridge.
- Make the Sriracha mayonnaise by mixing together mayonnaise with the Sriracha in a small bowl.
- While pork marinates, preheat one side of the grill on medium high heat for about ten minutes (leave the other side off). Place the tenderloin over direct heat. Cover and cook until the internal temperature reaches 140°F to 145°F, 5 to 7 minutes per side. Move to the cool side of the grill if the tenderloin starts to char too much, and continue to cook until it reaches the correct internal temperature, about 18 minutes total cook time.
- Wrap and rest the tenderloin. Remove the tenderloin from the grill to a clean cutting board and tent loosely with aluminum foil. Rest for 10 minutes; the meat will finish cooking from the residual heat and the juices will redistribute for optimal flavor.
- To assemble: Spread a thick layer of Sriracha mayo on the inside of the baguette, top that with the grilled tofu, add layer of pickled veggies, and garnish with cilantro and jalapeno and serve with lime wedge.