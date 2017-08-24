Get the Spark Back in the Bedroom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There are very few parts of the female body that look or operate the same as they did in your 20s. You have no problem complaining with your friends about wrinkles, sagging skin, and slow metabolism, but 70% of post-menopausal women won't open up about life in the bedroom, and why it may not be the same as it once was. Becky Vanicelli, a Registered Nurse and Owner of Ageless Expressions MedSpa, joined us this morning to start the conversation and share a life-changing procedure.

Becky has some amazing offers for our Colorado's Best viewers: If you call now and make your first appointment for today, she's giving you 50% off the Mona Lisa Touch Procedure. If you can't make it today, but you can make it this week, Becky will still give you 33% off the treatment series. And Becky is throwing in another deal: Get 20% off a Laser Facial Treatment with your Mona Lisa Touch procedure. These deals are only good if you call today, so call (844)724-3537 to make a commitment to age healthier and live happier. You can also learn more online at AgelessExpressionsMedSpa.com.