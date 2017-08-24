Former Grandview High School security guard accused of sexually assaulting student

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A former Grandview High School security guard is facing charges related to sexually assaulting a student.

Broderick Lundie, 29, will be arraigned Monday on charges of sexual assault of a child by a person in a position of trust and sexual assault involving a 10-year age difference, according to Arapahoe County District Court records.

According to an arrest affidavit, Lundie allegedly had oral sex and exchanged nude pictures with a student at the Aurora school earlier this year.

RELATED: Broderick Lundie arrest affidavit

Lundie, the son of Overland High School principal Leon Lundie, was arrested May 4 and is no longer employed by the Cherry Creek School District.

According to the affidavit, Lundie communicated with the student through Instagram, with the talk starting casual before it turned romantic in nature.

The two then began communicating by text messages, and Lundie allegedly sent the female student pictures of his erect penis, according to the affidavit.

The girl then sent pictures of herself in her underwear and of her bare breast, according the affidavit.

The two later met at the student’s house when her parents were gone. She got into Lundie’s vehicle and they allegedly performed oral sex on each other, according to the affidavit.

More female students said Lundie contacted them on Instagram. But police did not charge Lundie in connection to the contact with the other students.

The Cherry Creek School District did not alert parents, or announce the arrest or dismissal of Lundie publicly.

But on Tuesday, the district and the Aurora Police Department called a news conference after charges were filed against Brian Vasquez, an eighth-grade social studies teacher at Prairie Middle School.

Vasquez is facing eight charges connected to accusations of sexual assault of students.