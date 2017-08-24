Denver Police need help to ID aggravated assault suspects

DENVER – Denver Police need your help to identify two men wanted for an aggravated assault resulting in life-threatening injuries.

According to the Denver Police Department, a man was found lying on the ground, unconscious near 13th and Broadway on August 19 around 12:30 a.m.

The victim had a head wound and some money was missing from his pockets.

Police believe the suspects drove off in a white pick up truck, the suspect vehicle is pictured in the gallery above.

Investigators believe the suspects frequently visit bars in the area.

They believe one suspect has a mowawk, distinctive long goatee and he may have arm tattoos.

The second suspect is described as having a hair cut with short or shaved hair on the sides.

If you know the suspects or have any information that may help with this investigation you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.