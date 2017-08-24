× Denver businesses can now apply for marijuana consumption licenses

DENVER — A new opportunity involving pot is now available for Denver businesses.

Beginning Thursday, the city was accepting applications for marijuana consumption licenses.

Last November, Denver voters approved Initiative 300 expanding the places marijuana is able to be consumed. Previously, it could for the most part only be smoked in private homes.

As FOX31 political reporter Joe St. George previously reported, bars and restaurants will be for the most part restricted from applying since the city published rules banning alcohol and pot from being consumed in the same place.

Coffee shops, galleries, and even yoga studios are expected to apply.

Dan Rowland, a spokesman with the city, says the application fee is $1,000. So far no businesses have applied but high interest is expected.

The city has created a website with more information for interested businesses.