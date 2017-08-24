Deaf singer from Longmont makes it to semi-finals on ‘America’s Got Talent’

LOS ANGELES — A 29-year-old singer from Longmont is moving on to the quarter finals of “America’s Got Talent” in spite of the fact that she can’t hear herself sing.

Mandy Harvey has been singing since she was 4 years old, but everything went silent when she was 18 years old.

On Tuesday night, Harvey took the stage again, in front of judges Howie Mandel, Mel B., Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell, Tyra Banks and thousands of viewers.

She performed a song she wrote herself called “Mara’s Song.”

Cowell listened intently with his hands pressed together in front of him as Harvey sang softly, “All I see is you holding me… forever.”

All four judges gave Harvey a standing ovation when finished singing.

“You are, and you will, make a difference,” Cowell said. “That was stunning.”

“I love how raw and how real and how honest this was… it was just you, your beautiful voice, your ukulele and it was very powerful,” Klum said.

“I don’t think you realize the influence and the impact you have on people,” Mel B. told Harvey. “You make the impossible possible. You’re like a miracle worker. And I have to say, you’ve literally taken me on an emotional journey… my gosh, your voice it’s like an angel.”

Ultimately, it was the audience who voted Harvey through to the next round of the competition.

It’s safe to say Harvey was pretty excited when she found out!

The video of her performance had already been viewed more than 105 million times on the “America’s Got Talent” Facebook page by Thursday.