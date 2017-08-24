Cider Tasting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Erin James, author of Tasting Cider and editor of Cidercraft tells us about local ciders.

The Third Annual Colorado Cider & Beer Circus is August 25th to 26th at Copper Mountain Resort. Festivities kick off on Friday night with the Big Top Cheese Pairing, featuring five craft ciders from Stem Ciders, Colorado Cider Company, St. Vrain Cidery, and Gypsy Circus Cider Company paired with artisan cheeses. The pairings will be lead by Certified Cheese Professional Michael Landis and Erin James, editor-in-chief of Cider Craft Magazine. Tickets are $25 and include five 5 ounce pours and five cheese samples.

Saturday the event kicks off at 1pm with First Pour Ticket entry for the Colorado Cider & Beer Circus. First Pour tickets will have access to artisan cheese pairings, special tappings and reduced crowds. Grand Tasting tickets enter at 2pm and have access to more than 75 different craft ciders and beers. There's also circus-style entertainment from Fractal Tribe and a performance by Nashville music sensation, The Delta Saints. Tickets start at $35 and a portion of the proceeds from this event benefit Team Summit.