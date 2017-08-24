Cheer coach under investigation claims to be Olympic athlete, but is not

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The East High School cheerleading coach, under criminal investigation for physically forcing teenage athletes into painful, forced splits also runs a non-profit youth development program called the Mile High Tumblers Foundation.

Video, on both social media accounts and in the FOX31 archives, show 28-year-old Ozell Williams is a talented tumbler.

Video shows him flipping across the University of Colorado football field in 2009 as part of that cheer squad.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers, however, found Williams has been inflating his resume’.

According to the Tumblers website, Williams’ bio claims, “he is an Olympic athlete having won 3 Team USA First place rings in preliminary games.”

FOX31 contacted the Olympics Committee, which told us, “Williams was never on any Olympic roster.”

USA Gymnastics, likewise, said “nobody has ever heard of him” and that there is “no record of him being an invited to the Olympic Gymnastics Trials, let alone winning three ring titles.”

But that`s not the only alleged boost to his resumé we discovered.

Seemingly aimed at recruiting older male tumblers, The Mile High Tumblers website says the organization currently works with the Denver Broncos, advertising: “10 Male Tumblers, 18 and up, tumble at all Bronco Home Games. Paid. Meal. Uniform. Field View of Game.”

Patrick Smyth, Executive Vice President of Public & Community Relations told FOX31 Problem Solvers Thursday that`s not true, sending us a statement that reads:

“This individual has not been involved with our stadium`s gameday entertainment for several years and was never an employee of the organization. Previously, he oversaw the tumblers who performed on gameday until we ended that contracted arrangement.”

FOX31 did get ahold of Williams on the phone Thursday afternoon. He said he, “would love to get his side of the story out,” but on the advice of his attorney, he couldn`t.

Despite a personal visit and two calls to that attorney, we have not received any response.

