Body found in Boulder pond identified

BOULDER, Colo. — The body of a man found dead in a Boulder pond earlier this week was identified Thursday.

The Boulder County Coroner’s Office said the body 31-year-old Jesse Quimby of Boulder was found Tuesday in the pond just east of 3033 Iris Ave.

An autopsy was completed, and the cause and manner of death are pending further investigation.

A red baseball cap from The Sink in Boulder was on the body when it was discovered. The cap still had the size sticker on the bill.

The underside of the bill had some black writing on it that could be autographs. Officials with The Sink said all of its staff members were safe.