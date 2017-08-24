24-hour bus lanes along Broadway, Lincoln begin Monday

DENVER — Big changes are coming to South Broadway and Lincoln Avenue in Denver starting Monday.

Starting Sunday, red paint will be added to convert existing peak-hour bus lanes into 24-hour bus lanes.

The goal is to make the area safer for everyone on the roads: Vehicles, bicycles and buses.

Vehicles can still use the lane to make right-hand turns and get to parking.

The 24-hour bus-only lanes will run on Broadway between 17th and Exposition avenues — a stretch of 2.7 miles — and on Lincoln between Sixth and 14th avenues.

The lanes are part of a one-year study. The same area got new bike-only lanes that have been controversial among business owners because they reduced parking space near storefronts.

Denver Public Works said the changes to bike lanes have reduced travel times and more people are riding bikes on the street instead of the sidewalk.