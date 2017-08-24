2 deaths reported in 2 days at Rocky Mountain National Park

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. — Two deaths were reported in two days at Rocky Mountain National Park, officials said.

On Tuesday, the body of a 59-year-old Englewood woman was found in the the park.

Rangers located a vehicle at the North Trailhead parking area that was described in an advisory about a welfare check, officials said.

The body of Teresa Sajsa was then discovered near Tonahutu Creek near the trailhead.

The cause and manner of death will be determined by the Grand County Coroner’s Office.

On Wednesday, a 73-year-old man died while descending Mount Lady Washington above Chasm Lake, park officials said.

Ken Teselle of Estes Park was a volunteer at the park but was not on duty at the time of the fall. Bystanders performed CPR and rangers arrived within 15 minutes of receiving a 911 call.

Rangers also administered CPR, but Teselle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Because of poor weather conditions and the location of the fall, a recovery effort will not begin until Thursday.