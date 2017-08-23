Victim speaks out while hoping police catch sexual assault suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GOLDEN, Colo. -- Jefferson county deputies continue to hunt for a sexual assault suspect.

The victim talked to FOX31 on Wednesday.

“I felt completely violated and disgusted,” she said.

In a neighborhood where this mother usually feels safe, that safety net is now gone.

“Gentlemen walks in," the victim said. "Bear hugged me, push my chair into the desk, was trying to pull the clothes off, he started kissing the back of my neck.”

She also said, “I grabbed my work phone and clocked him over the head with it and after that he said game over, and ran out of the office.”

There is a sketch of the suspect. Deputies need your help to find him. His description is a white male, 25-35, with a shaved head, no facial hair and pockmarked face. He has a tattoo on his neck behind his right ear, walks with a limp, and may be homeless.

"There is no life, in his eyes at all,” the victim said. ​

It all happened at the victim's work place in Golden. A place the victim will no longer describe as safe.

“Always be aware of your surroundings,” she said.

She encourages all sexual assault victims to report what happens to them.

If you recognize the suspect or have any information about this incident, the Jefferson County Sheriff's office asks you to give them a call.

The tip line is 303-271-5612. Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be reached at 720-913-STOP (7867). Use the reference case number 17-21824.