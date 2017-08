Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- An 18-year-old was under arrest Wednesday after he posted 'selfies' of himself with stolen guns on Facebook, according to Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigators.

Agents tracked Viet Trinh down after he posted the pictures.

They said he admitted to being the getaway driver for a gun store break-in in Thornton that happened in November 2016.

Investigators also said he told them he sold one of the guns for nearly $400.