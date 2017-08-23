Taylor Swift dropping first single from new album ‘Reputation’ Thursday night

After wiping her social media accounts clean last week, pop star Taylor Swift is beginning again.

Swift announced a new album on Twitter and Instagram Wednesday.

After erasing all posts and photos from her social media accounts last week, Swift posted a cryptic video snippet of a snake tail on Monday. On Tuesday, she posted a video of the body of a coiled snake. On Wednesday Swift signaled she was ready to strike.

The new album, “Reputation,” will be available Nov. 10.

Promotional photos show Swift’s face partially covered with headlines and articles about her. This comes just days after the resolution of her high-profile lawsuit against a former Denver radio DJ.

The first single will be released Thursday night.

There are reports the first single will be called “Timeless.”