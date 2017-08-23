State shuts down business following Problem Solvers investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER – A Denver judge signed off on a court motion to temporarily shut down a Westminster business with a history of racist and deceptive business practices.

The Problem Solvers first investigated Mile High Heating and Cooling in April 2015 after a viewer sent in a tip about racist policies. Our undercover cameras caught an employee explaining that they don’t cold call the Montbello neighborhood because in “Mont-Ghetto”, which they also called the “colored neighborhood”, customers don’t pay.

While race discrimination is hurtful, it’s also illegal.

Our story caught the attention of Attorney Genera Cynthia Coffman, which prompted a larger investigation into the company’s alleged deceptive business model.

“It is completely unacceptable for businesses to compromise the safety of Colorado consumers,” said Attorney General Coffman. “My office will continue to crack down on companies that skirt the law and place Colorado consumers at risk.”

According to court documents filed on August 13, the investigation revealed Mile High Heating and Cooling has installed approximately 1,000 HVAC systems in customers’ homes but refused or failed to obtain necessary building permits to complete HVAC work.

The company is also accused of hiring “technicians who were deemed unqualified by their own supervisors.” The documents allege the technicians lacked sufficient training to properly install new equipment.

A judge granted a temporary restraining order, which bars Mile High Heating and Cooling, as well as its owner Kevin Dykman, from engaging in any kind of HVAC operations, citing serious concerns about the dangers posed to customers.

“Allowing [Dykman and his company] to continue to engage in the HVAC business creates a risk that a consumer would be exposed to carbon monoxide poisoning or that their home would blow up,” the court documents say.

The HVAC company has also operated under the names Mountain View Heating and Cooling, as well as Pikes Peak Heating and Cooling.