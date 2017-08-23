× RTD security officer involved in shooting near light rail train station, RTD says

DENVER — Police are investigating a shooting near the RTD light rail station at West 9th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard on the Denver/Lakewood line.

RTD confirmed the shooting involved one of its security officers. Reports from the scene said a male was transported to a hospital in unknown condition.

There was a large response from Denver and Lakewood police to the station which is along the West Rail Line that runs from Union Station to Golden.

#BREAKING #DPD on-scene @ 9th & Sheridan in response to a shooting investigation. One party transported. There is no suspect at-large. pic.twitter.com/tAiwaGBxIj — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) August 24, 2017

This story is developing and will be updated as we get more information.