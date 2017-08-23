RTD security officer involved in shooting near light rail train station, RTD says
DENVER — Police are investigating a shooting near the RTD light rail station at West 9th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard on the Denver/Lakewood line.
RTD confirmed the shooting involved one of its security officers. Reports from the scene said a male was transported to a hospital in unknown condition.
There was a large response from Denver and Lakewood police to the station which is along the West Rail Line that runs from Union Station to Golden.
