President’s immigration rhetoric heats up; Another immigrant takes sanctuary in Denver church

DENVER -- From possible pardons to government shutdowns, President Trump intensified the debate over immigration Tuesday night in Phoenix.

"If we have to close down our government we are building a wall," Trump told the crowd at his campaign-style rally.

The speech comes as three major and controversial decisions with immigration will be made in the next six weeks.

The first is whether to pardon Sheriff Joe Arpaio, who was convicted of failing to follow a judge's order to stop detaining suspected undocumented immigrants.

That decision could come this week.

The second is whether or not President Trump will continue the DACA program, a program started under President Obama which allows immigrants who came to the US as children to stay in the country.

Ten attorneys general from around the country are threatening to sue if Trump doesn't shut down the program by September 5. If he doesn't shut it down, Trump may be forced to defend the program in court. A political position some argue is doubtful.

The third major decision is expected by the end of September. Congress needs to pass a measure if the government is to stay open passed September 30. The President has indicated he wants border wall funding to be included in that spending package.

"President Trump represents hate and devision," said Jeanette Vizquerra, an immigrant who faced deportation earlier this year.

Vizquerra attended an interfaith service Wednesday as Araceli Velasquez took sanctuary at Temple Micah and Park Hill United Methodist Church.

Vizquerra is at least the fourth immigrant to take sanctuary in a Colorado church since the beginning of the Trump administration.

"The future is broken," Vizquerra said, speaking about the immigration rhetoric of President Trump.