Parker athlete is Winter Olympic hopeful

COLORADO SPRINGS — A Parker man is currently training at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs with hopes of making it to the 2018 Winter Games.

Stephen Garbett was born in Aurora and raised in Parker. The Colorado native had always dreamed of making it to the Olympics someday.

“Living at the Olympic Training Center is a dream come true,” Garbett said.

Garbett is part of the USA National Bobsled and Skeleton team. He’s on the skeleton side of things; a sport that’s not too well known.

“Most people don’t know about the sport of skeleton. In skeleton we go down the bobsled track, head first,” he said. “We get speeds up to 90 mph”.

Garnett is hoping his fellow Coloradans will support him by following him on social media. You can find him on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

He also created a fundraising page to help with his Olympic training and Olympic dreams.

To learn more about Garnett’s story, select ‘play’ on the video above and watch Kevin Torres’ Unique 2 Colorado series.