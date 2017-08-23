Most commonly drawn Powerball numbers

With one of the biggest jackpots in lottery history up for grabs on Wednesday night, we wanted to know the most commonly drawn numbers.

The Problem Solvers team obtained the winning numbers from all Powerball jackpots since 1997.

Statistically these are the most winning white ball numbers, in order, are: 32/41/16/40/49

The number one Powerball number is 20. Twenty been the winning Powerball number 69 times.

The grand prize for Wednesday night’s drawing has reached $700 million.

(Note: In Oct. 2015, the odds changed as the white balls increased and the number of Powerballs decreased. Originally, the white balls went from 1-59 but that changed to 1-69. The Powerball numbers originally went from 1-35 but were reduced to 1-26.)