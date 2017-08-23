More than 50 firearms stolen in Thornton Cabela’s smash-and-grab

THORNTON, Colo. — More than 50 firearms were stolen during a smash-and-grab at a Cabela’s store early Monday morning, the Thornton Police Department said.

Officers responded to an alarm call at the store at 14050 Lincoln St. about 2:10 a.m. Several other alarms were received by dispatchers from the firearms counters.

When officers arrived, they saw a white Jeep Cherokee had been driven through the front doors on the northwest corner of the building.

A perimeter was established and the store was searched, but no suspects were found.

Police and officers with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms determined more than 50 firearms were stolen during the burglary. The types of firearms taken weren’t released.

The Jeep was later found to be reported out of Edgewater.

Police have not released any photos or surveillance video of the burglary.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 720-977-5069.