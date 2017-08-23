Man from Cherry Hills Village killed in motorcycle crash in eclipse traffic in Wyoming

CARBON COUNTY, Colo. — A 65-year-old man from Cherry Hills Village died in a crash in Wyoming after the solar eclipse on Monday.

Palmer Kauffman was riding a Harley Davidson southbound on Highway 487 near Medicine Bow at about 12:30 p.m., according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

“Traffic was extremely heavy at the time of the crash due to traffic leaving their solar eclipse viewing areas,” officials with the WHP stated.

Traffic was moving at about 25 to 30 mph and it was mostly bumper to bumper at the time, according to the WHP.

Witnesses told investigators Kauffman had been passing slower southbound vehicles in the northbound lane.

The driver of a Nissan Xterra was also heading south and decided to pass a slow vehicle in front of him. When the driver changed lanes there was a slight impact with the bike, the WHP said.

Kauffman lost control of the motorcycle and he and the bike slid across the road. Kauffman came off the bike and collided with a post.

Kauffman was wearing a helmet but was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the Xterra said he didn’t see the motorcycle before he changed lanes. The incident report cites “driver inattention” as a contributing factor in the crash but it’s not clear whether the driver will face charges.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation said there were 550,000 more vehicles than usual on the roads the day of the eclipse. The state has a population of about 585,000.