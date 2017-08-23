× 16-year-old suspect in RTD bus shooting charged as an adult

AURORA, Colo. — The 16-year-old accused of shooting a man who was riding the bus with his two young children has been charged as an adult.

Quomane Johnson has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault, and possession of a handgun by a juvenile

Johnson is accused of shooting 25-year-old Francisco Andujo during an altercation on an RTD bus in Aurora on Aug. 13.

Andujo was riding the bus with his 8-year-old son, Julian, and his 4-year-old daughter, Julissa.

He was taking them to see downtown Denver because they had never been there, the children’s mother, Christina Andujo, said.

Julian told his mother that two men got on the bus, and were yelling and causing trouble.

“His dad told them to please just calm down because there was kids present, and they were cussing and they didn’t like what he told them and that’s what caused the problem,” Christina Andujo said.

Andujo was shot in the back. Christina Andujo said the bullet narrowly missed her daughter.

Andujo underwent surgery and is expected to be OK, but his family said he has a long road to recovery.

RTD bus operators came together to raise money for Andujo and his children.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with the expenses the family might incur.

Johnson was being held on $50,000 bond.

He has a hearing scheduled for Sept. 19.