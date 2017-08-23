It’s time for BrunchFest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There will be bottomless mimosas and the tastiest of Bloody Mary's at Brunchfest! Denver's best restaurants that make up the brunch scene are taking part with a large variety of brunch dishes to sample until your heart is content! Mingle with other brunch lovers while enjoying live entertainment as you soak in the Colorado sunshine at Civic Center Park!

The event is Sunday from 11am - 2pm.

General Admission - Includes bottomless drinks and food sampling from each of our vendors.

The Brunch Club Express Pass - Includes bottomless drinks and food sampling from each of our vendors plus early entry (10:30 am) and an express line at several bars.

BrunchFest is proud to support Kids' Compassion Project. Through a network of involved families, community members and non-profits, Kids’ Compassion Project creates opportunities for children to serve and grow by hosting volunteer events, providing resources and education, and partnering with other local non-profits. You can make a direct donation through the ticket link.

BrunchFest is also proud to support Minds Matter of Denver. Transforming the lives of accomplished high school students from low-income families by broadening their dreams and preparing them for success in college and beyond. Several of the folks involved with organizing BrunchFest volunteer as mentors at Minds Matter of Denver and if you'd like to know more about these life changing opportunities, please reach out.

This event is for ages 21+ only.