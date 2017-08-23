× Free dental care available on Labor Day from Risas Dental

DENVER — For the sixth year in a row, free dental care will be available in the Denver area on Labor Day.

Risas Dental and Braces will donate the dental services to those in need as part of it’s “Labor of Love” event.

From 8 a.m. to noon on Monday, Sept. 4, patients can select from one of four free services:

• Basic teeth cleaning

• Cavity filling

• Tooth extraction

• Complete exam with x-rays

The “Labor of Love” locations providing the free care are:

• Wheat Ridge: 3815 N. Wadsworth Blvd, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033

• Federal Heights: 8383 Pecos St., Denver, CO 80221

• Denver South: 2731 W. Evans Ave., Denver, CO 80219

• Aurora South: 3575 S. Chambers Rd., Aurora, CO 80014

• Aurora North: 11479 E Colfax Ave., Aurora, CO 80010

Patients in line before 8 a.m. will be guaranteed treatment. No appointments is needed.

The event includes music, activities for kids, and breakfast for patients waiting in line.

For more information, visit www.risasdental.com.