Dump truck towing front-end loader overturns on busy Castle Rock on-ramp

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — A dump truck towing a front-end loader overturned on a busy on-ramp to Interstate 25 in Castle Rock on Wednesday morning, the Colorado State Patrol said.

The crash happened about 6:30 a.m. on the Founders Parkway on-ramp to northbound Interstate 25.

Traffic quickly backed up and the Colorado State Patrol estimated it could take up to four hours until the on-ramp reopened.

Alternate routes to get on the interstate to travel northbound included Castle Rock Parkway, Wilcox Street/Wolfensberger Road and Plum Creek Parkway.

There were no serious injuries, the Colorado State Patrol said.