Denver veterans job fair on Thursday

DENVER – There will be a job fair for veterans, military spouses, guardsmen and reservists at the Broncos Stadium on Thursday.

The event is sponsored by Farmers Insurance and it’s being organized by Recruit Military.

Featured exhibitors include Amazon, Home Depot, and Farmers Insurance.

Attendees can learn information about human resources, law enforcement, aviation, software development and more.

The Denver Veterans Job Fair is scheduled to take place on the United Club Level in the West Club Lounge.

Attendees can enter through Gate 2 on the west side of the Broncos Stadium, free parking is available.

You can register here.

The event runs from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

