Carjacking suspect arrested after leading high-speed chase, crashing into light pole

DENVER — A man was taken into custody after he allegedly stole a vehicle and led a high-speed chase down Federal Boulevard early Wednesday morning, the Denver Police Department said.

The incident began with an armed carjacking at West 28th Avenue and Federal Boulevard, police said.

Officers responded and pursued the suspect as he drove as fast as 80 mph, police said.

The chase ended when the man crashed into a light pole at Federal Boulevard and West Amherst Avenue — about 10 miles from where the alleged carjacking took place.

The man was taken into custody and taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries. There were no other injuries, police said.