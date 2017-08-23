Boulder police need help identifying man found dead in pond

BOULDER, Colo. — A was man found dead in a pond in Boulder and police are hoping someone will recognize the baseball cap he was wearing.

The man’s body was found in the pond north of the 3100 block of Iris Avenue on Tuesday.

Police believe the man was in his 20s. He was about 5-foot-7 tall with a thin build, brown hair and brown eyes.

When he was found he was wearing a red baseball cap from The Sink in Boulder. The cap still had the size sticker on the bill.

The underside of the bill has some black writing on it that could be an autograph or autographs.

Officials with The Sink told FOX31 Denver that they spoke to police Tuesday and have confirmed that all their staff members are alive and safe.

If you recognize the hat or have any information that could help police identify the man, you are asked to call Detective Kurt Foster at 303-441-4329