13-year-old driver caught with 25 pounds of meth after traffic stop on I-70

MESA COUNTY, Colo — When investigators pulled over a car for a traffic stop on Interstate 70 Tuesday morning, they found a 13-year-old boy behind the wheel and 25 pounds of meth in the vehicle.

A Mesa County Sheriff deputy with the Western Colorado Drug Task Force stopped the Dodge Avenger on mile post 13 in Fruita.

There were three people in the car — the 13-year-old driver, 22-year-old German Michel-Arreola and 19-year-old Irene Michel-Arreola. Investigators say they’re all from Los Angeles.

Investigators say they consented to a search of the vehicle and that’s when they found 23 packages containing a crystalline substance.

All three suspects are now facing felony drug charges of including manufacturing/possession/distribution of a Schedule I/II Substance.

The 13-year-old driver is facing additional charges for driving without a license and failing to drive in a designated lane. He is being held at the Grand Mesa Youth Services Center in Grand Junction.