Two hikers found dead on Capitol Peak in Pitkin County

PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. — Two hikers were found dead on Capitol Peak in Pitkin County Tuesday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office said the Aspen couple had tentative plans to return on Sunday after climbing to the top of Capitol Peak.

They were reported overdue late Monday morning, but because their plans were tentative and there was no confirmed medical emergency, the urgency to launch a search was not great a press release said.

The urgency increased when the couple had not returned by Monday evening.

A search started Tuesday morning. Witnesses told rescuers it was likely the couple summited the peak Sunday afternoon but they chose to descend on a different route.

A National Guard helicopter reported seeing the climbers at the bottom of the north face of Capitol Peak. Rescuers were able to reach them and confirm they were deceased.

Four people have died on Capitol Peak this season.