Sarah Jessica Parker kind of lost her mind during the eclipse

Sarah Jessica Parker watched the solar eclipse from a boat in South Carolina and her enthusiasm is hysterical.
The enthusiastic videos she posted on Instagram had people wishing they could get that excited about anything.
“It may be one of the most thrilling moments of my life, outside, of course, my having children and getting married and all that,” Parker says in the first video.
Then things get really intense.
“This is the most spectacular light I’ve ever seen! It doesn’t make any sense!” Parker shouted.
“This is the most spectacular, unimaginably perfect, beautiful… ridiculous…” Parker said breathlessly.
We weren’t sure Parker would survive the excitement, but she posted one last video after the eclipse was over.
Parker called the eclipse a “humbling” event.