× Police: Cherry Creek teacher suspect in sexual assault case that may involve multiple victims

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department and Cherry Creek School District will hold a press conference to address an ongoing sexual assault investigation.

According to officials, they believe there are multiple victims and the suspect is a teacher at Prairie Middle School in Aurora.

A release provided by the City of Aurora says the incidents in question took place last Saturday.

Chief of Police, Nick Metz, Major Investigations Lieutenant, Stephen Redfearn and Cherry Creek Public Schools Superintendent, Harry Bull are all expected to be present at the briefing, which starts at 6:00 p.m.