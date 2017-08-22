Officer-involved shooting in Colorado City leaves one dead

COLORADO CITY, Colo. — One person was killed in an officer-involved shooting Monday evening in Colorado City.

Pueblo County Sheriff’s deputies were involved in an incident at a home in the 2900 block of Applewood Drive.

The person was pronounced dead by Emergency Medical Services personnel, the sheriff’s office stated. Investigators have not released any information about the person who was shot.

No deputies were injured.

It’s not clear what led up to the shooting.

The 10th Judicial District’s Critical Incident Team has been called in to investigate the incident.