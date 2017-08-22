× Governor to announce Colorado’s response to oil and gas review after deadly home explosion

DENVER — Gov. John Hickenlooper will announce the state’s response to a review of oil and gas operations on Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.

The review was called in response to the deadly home explosion in Firestone last April.

Mark Joseph Martinez, 42 of Firestone, and Joseph William Irwin III, 42 of Frederick, were killed in the explosion on Twilight Avenue. Erin Martinez was pinned under the collapsed roof and was critically injured.

Investigators said the explosion was caused by unrefined, odorless natural gas from a 1-inch pipeline that was severed.

Anadarko Petroleum disconnected all 1-inch diameter natural gas flow lines from more than 3,000 vertical wells in Colorado shortly after the explosion.

In July, Anadarko announced plans to restart more than 3,000 vertical wells.