German police seize 5,000 ecstasy pills shaped like Trump’s head

OSNABRÜCK, Germany — Police in Germany seized 5,000 tablets of ecstasy designed to look like President Donald Trump’s head.

Police in Osnabrück tweeted a photo of the orange tablets, which have “Trump” embossed on the back.

Police stopped a 51-year-old man and his 17-year-old son driving on the A30 highway on Saturday night and found the pills in the car.

They also found an unspecified amount of cash.

The father and son were arrested and the car was confiscated and towed.

According to police, the pills had a street value of 39,000 euros or about $45,000.