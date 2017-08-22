Fix your relationships

Ever feel that you are destined to do something better? Maybe you are searching for a more fulfilling life. It’s time to break free and let go of the things holding you back, while embracing your inner potential. Randy Ferguson, the founder of the LCA project, stopped by to share exactly how you can get back to doing things that bring you joy. LCA stands for the Love Courage and Achievement project. Call now to get your coaching session or tickets to one of his events. 303-989-2605. Watch the segment to find our why you procrastinate and why your relationships may not be working.
