Drivers stuck in hours-long traffic jam on I-25 after eclipse

DENVER -- Some drivers returning to Colorado after watching the eclipse in Wyoming were stuck in traffic for more than 10 hours on Interstate 25.

A drive that normally takes about four hours took FOX31 reporter Jim Hooley more than 12 hours.

"We have been on the road since 2:30 in the afternoon it's now 11:30 at night and we have just made it from Casper all the way down to Cheyenne. That trip usually takes, I don't know, about two hours. So we're talking about nine hours right now," Hooley said.

He finally made it back to Denver around 2:30 a.m.

The backups stretched for miles and some gas stations even ran out of gas, leaving some people stranded.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said there were approximately 5,000 cars per hour on southbound I-25 after the rare solar event. That's about 1,800 more cars than normal.