Driver who caused deadly wrong-way crash on I-70 was legally drunk

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The driver who caused a deadly crash on Interstate 70 on July 30 was legally drunk, the Jefferson County Coroner confirmed Tuesday.

Jeffery Stumpf, 54, of Evergreen, was traveling westbound in a white 2001 Chevrolet 2500 pickup when he crossed the grassy median into eastbound lanes near the Morrison exit, striking the front of a 2006 Toyota 4Runner, according to the CSP.

The coroner found Stumpf had a blood-alcohol level of .146 and was legally intoxicated.

The woman driving the 4Runner, 52-year-old Jodie Stewart of Idaho Springs, died at the scene. A 17-year-old male in the vehicle was taken to St. Anthony Hospital in Lakewood with minor injuries.

Several other vehicles were also involved in the crash.

Stumpf was taken to St. Anthony where he was pronounced dead.

Colorado State Patrol investigators said Monday there was no evidence Stumpf tried to slow down before the crash.

The crash happened about 11 a.m. Eastbound lanes were closed until about 6:15 p.m.

Investigators said they found two bottles of alcohol in the truck — an empty 100 milliliter bottle of Fireball and an unopened can of beer.