FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — A deadly crash has Highway 50 shut down in both directions near Canon City.

A semi truck and another vehicle collided head on west of Parkdale Hill, according to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office.

One driver died at the scene, the Colorado State Patrol confirmed.

It’s not clear what led up to the crash or whether anyone else was hurt.

The highway is expected to remain closed until noon.