Denver police officer dies in boating accident at Lake McConaughy

DENVER — Denver police are remembering an officer killed in a boating accident.

The Denver Police Department posted about the death of Officer Joseph Teeter on Facebook Monday. Department officials said he died on Sunday in a boating accident at Lake McConaughy.

Teeter served with Denver Police for 11 years, most recently in District 6, according to the department. He is survived by two daughters.

“He was a great man, friend and officer,” the department’s Facebook post said. “Joseph was a great addition to our department, an asset to our community and he will be sorely missed. Godspeed, friend…”