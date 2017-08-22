Denver Animal Shelter to put 2 dozen French bulldogs up for adoption Saturday

Photo credit: Denver Animal Shelter

DENVER — The Denver Animal Shelter has been caring for two dozen French bulldogs. They were rescued following an investigation by animal protection and Denver police officers.

The shelter says you’ll have a chance to adopt a rescued French bulldog on Saturday, August 26.

The animal shelter said in a Facebook post the dogs came to the shelter because of a hoarding investigation that is ongoing. No details have been released about it.

View adoptable pets at the Denver Animal Shelter online here.