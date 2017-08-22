Driver dies after crashing into Peoria overpass on I-76 early Tuesday morning

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Westbound Interstate 76 was shut down at Sable Boulevard early Tuesday morning after a deadly crash.

A vehicle went off the road and hit the Peoria Street overpass at about 1:45 a.m., according to officials with the Commerce City Police Department.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene, police said.

Investigators don’t know why the driver went off the road and said there were no witnesses.

The Commerce City Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating.

The lanes reopened at about 5 a.m., before the morning rush.