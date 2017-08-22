CU football player arrested for second time in 1 month

BOULDER, Colo. — A University of Colorado football player was arrested Saturday, nearly one month after being arrested on charges of assault, harassment and domestic violence.

Anthony Julmisse, 19, is most recently charged with robbery, first degree trespassing, criminal mischief and careless driving.

According to an arrest affidavit provided by the Boulder Police Department, Julmisse allegedly crashed into a vehicle stopped at a red light on Saturday.

The man said Julmisse was driving with two passengers. one male and one female.

The men involved in the crash disagreed about the extent of the damage, and the second driver declined Julmisse’s offer of $40 to repair the damage.

At one point, there was a dispute regarding Julmisse’s insurance card and the second driver said that Julmisse grabbed the man’s smartphone and threw it out the window as he drove away from the scene.

When interviewed by police, Julmisse acknowledged he crashed into the parked car but again said there was only minor damage. Julmisse also admitted to taking the man’s smartphone but, according to the report, he “couldn’t explain his actions in a way that made any sense.”

Julmisse was taken into custody and transported to Boulder County Jail.

The story regarding Julmisse’s charges of assault, harassment and domestic violence on July 27 is posted below:

BOULDER, Colo. — A University of Colorado football player was arrested Thurs., July 27 on charges of assault, harassment and domestic violence, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said.

Anthony Julmisse, 19, was booked into the Boulder County Jail about 11:25 p.m. and is being held without bond, the Boulder Daily Camera reported. He’s due in court Friday afternoon.

The sophomore cornerback and kickoff returner has been charged with third-degree assault, two counts of physical harassment and domestic violence.

According to the arrest affidavit, a woman claiming to be in a relationship with Julmisse went to his apartment to “confront him regarding their relationship.”

The woman, who has not been identified, told officers with the University of Colorado Police Department she found out Julmisse had another girlfriend.

The two reportedly argued in a hallway of the building before the woman left.

The woman said she went to her car to think before revisiting the apartment to continue the confrontation with Julmisse.

She said when she knocked on the door, Julmisse cracked it.

She then told him, “On second thought, don’t talk to me, see me, just leave me alone.”

The woman told police that Julmisse then stepped out into the hallway and the two began to argue.

She claims Julmisse grabbed her by both of her forearms and began to drag her down the hall toward the stairs.

The woman said she was yelling, “Let go” and “Get off of me” before breaking free from the grasp.

When asked to rate the pain of the contact on a scale of one to 10, the woman said she would say it was a five, according to the affidavit.

She claims Julmisse then began pushing her from behind, causing her to stumble down the stairs. The woman said she had to grab the railings to keep from falling.

When questioned, the woman said she and Julmisse were “talking” from November to April. She said that meant they were dating but had no title and were never “exclusive.”

The affidavit said there were no visible injuries on the woman’s forearms.

When questioned, Julmisse said he and the woman dated for one or two months last year before breaking up. He said the woman then reached out, saying she wanted to form a friendship with him.

Julmisse told detectives the woman arrived at his apartment about 9 p.m., began banging on the door and yelling about his new girlfriend.

He said he believed the woman was trying to enter the apartment and he moved toward her to prevent her from getting inside where his girlfriend was staying, according to the affidavit.

Julmisse said he grasped one of the woman’s forearms with his right hand to escort her out of the area when she refused to leave and continued to verbally berate him.

He said the woman “separated herself” from him and left down the stairs.

Julmisse also said several residents looked into the hallway during the argument.

Julmisse was suspended indefinitely from the team, which opens camp Saturday.

“We will determine any further disciplinary action after receiving more information,” coach Mike MacIntyre said in a statement.

“I am very troubled by these allegations, as they do not represent the values of our university and our football program. I have reported the allegations to the Office of Institutional Equity and Compliance so that it may conduct any appropriate inquiries.”

Earlier this year, MacIntyre was forced to make a $100,000 donation to a anti-domestic violence organizations after failing to report domestic violence charges against former assistant coach Joe Tumpkin to the Office of Institutional Equity and Compliance.

Chancellor Phil DiStefano was given a 10-day suspension and athletic director Rick George also had to make a $100,000 donation for their role.

George and McIntyre were also given letters of reprimand and underwent training in how to handle reporting domestic violence.

Julmisse is from Plantation, Florida, and played in all 14 games last season on offense, defense and special teams.