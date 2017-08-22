Check out new food options for Broncos fans at Sports Authority Field at Mile High

DENVER — Broncos fans are ready for home field kickoff this year and there’s even more to be excited about at Sports Authority Field at Mile High this year.

Forget hot dogs and pizza (although even those have been jazzed up, too) as your only options while watching the play-by-play.

The Broncos are proud to announce the new options available to fans and, judging by the pictures, you’ll feel more like you’re at a restaurant than a football field.

Blitz burger ($10.00)

Locally sourced beef from Gold Canyon Ranch, Colorado. The half-pound burger starts with two fresh quarter-pound all-natural-beef patties, topped with American cheese and a freshly prepared house-made “United in Orange” bacon onion jam created in collaboration with Breckenridge Brewery. The burger is enjoyed on a locally baked Challah bun.

Chicken wings ($8.00 – 6 pc; $12.00 – 10 pc)

In partnership with Breckenridge Brewery and TABASCO®, the following four unique sauces (Classic Buffalo, Sweet Chili & TABASCO®, Honey Sriracha BBQ and Breckenridge Mango Mosaic Habanero) are now available. Wings are served with ranch or blue Cheese dipping sauce and celery.

Street taco trio ($9.00)

Building off the success of the street taco trio, in collaboration with Breckenridge Brewery, each trio of tacos comes complete with choice of beef barbacoa or seasoned chicken, cilantro-lime aioli, pickled onion, fresh jalapenos and a new “United in Orange Pale Ale” pickled slaw. The slaw preserves traditional pickling flavors while adding a touch of zing.

Increased pizza variety ($7.50)

Enhancing our popular giant slice of pizza lineup, two new pizza toppings — Colorado green chili chicken and pork sausage — have been added to the menu.

Egg rolls ($3.00)

A new addition to the teriyaki bowl concept, crispy pork and vegetable egg rolls will be served with hot mustard, sweet and sour, and soy sauce.

Gyros ($9.00)

Traditional Greek style gyros served on warmed pita bread with sweet red onions, cucumbers and a creamy tzatziki sauce.

In addition, new healthy options have been added to the menu and include:

Gluten-free vegetable snack trays ($8.00)

Carrots, celery and sugar snap peas accompanied by hummus dip or ranch dip.

Gluten-free turkey hoagie ($9.00)

A locally produced gluten-free bun with tender smoked turkey breast, cheddar cheese slices and condiments.

Specialty entree salads ($9.00)

These all-in-one salad options are cranberry walnut, Italian chopped and organic spring feta cheese. The salads will be available at all Mile High Pie and Fan Stands locations throughout the stadium.

UNITED IN ORANGE 2.0

United in Orange 2.0 pale ale is an exciting collaboration between Breckenridge Brewery, Centerplate and the Broncos. Brewed with orange juice and orange peel, it salutes the orange and blue.

Mandarina hops reveal aromas of tangerine and citrus which complement the juicy orangeness. Additional hops provide balance to the subtle sweet character of pale malt and orange juice. Its crisp, hoppy finish cleanses the palate.

Fans can find the United in Orange 2.0 on tap on each level of the stadium and in the signature Breckenridge Brewery bar in the South Stands.