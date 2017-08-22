Check out Chuy Fu’s

Watch live: FOX31 News at 11 a.m.

Chuy Fu's recently opened in Westminster.


Chuy's Fresh Guacamole

Ingredients: Quantity

Fresh Avocados 6
Salt 1/2 tbsp
Chuy's Salsa Fresca 1/2 cup

Instructions:

  1. Wash fresh avocados, remove stem, cut in half and remove seeds
  2. Scoop out avocado pulp with spoon and place in mixing bowl
  3. Add salt and mash avocados with wisk until chunky
  4. Fold Salsa Fresca into bowl and mix thoroughly

New Mexican Martini

 

Glassware Martini and Shaker
Ingredients 2 oz. Green Chile infused El Jimador  tequila

1 oz. Cointreau

1 ½ oz. lime juice

1 ½ oz. sugar water
Garnish Salted martini glass, lime wedge, two jalapeno stuffed olives with a sword pick

 

Chicka-Chicka Boom-Boom Enchiladas

 

INGREDIENTS QUANTITY

Corn Tortillas 10 each

Cooked, Roasted Chicken 1 ¼ lb

Mixed Cheese As needed

 

Boom-Boom Sauce

Vegetable Broth ½ cup

Water ¼ cup

Spices ¼ tbsp

Roasted Green Chiles ¾ lb

Tomatillos 2 oz

Cilantro 1 ½ oz

Green Onions 1 oz

Serranos, minced ¾ oz

Lime Juice ½ oz

Cheese 1 ¼ lb

 

PROCEDURE

  1. In a saucepan, add vegetable broth, water and spices and place over a medium to high flame.

 

  1. Using a food processor, puree roasted green chiles, tomatillos, cilantro, green onions, serranos and lime juice.

 

  1. Add to a large pot, stirring well.  Bring mixture to a slow boil.

4. Lower flame and slowly add cheese, whipping as needed to remove clumps and make sure it doesn’t stick to the bottom.  When the cheese is melted and mixed, remove from heat.

To make enchiladas, fill a corn tortilla with 2 ounces of cooked, roasted chicken.  Roll up and place in a baking pan.  Top with mixed cheese, as needed.  Warm in a hot oven for 4 minutes, until cheese is melted.  Top with Boom-Boom Sauce.