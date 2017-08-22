Check out Chuy Fu’s

Chuy Fu's recently opened in Westminster.
Chuy's Fresh Guacamole
Ingredients: Quantity
Fresh Avocados 6
Salt 1/2 tbsp
Chuy's Salsa Fresca 1/2 cup
Instructions:
- Wash fresh avocados, remove stem, cut in half and remove seeds
- Scoop out avocado pulp with spoon and place in mixing bowl
- Add salt and mash avocados with wisk until chunky
- Fold Salsa Fresca into bowl and mix thoroughly
New Mexican Martini
|Glassware
|Martini and Shaker
|Ingredients
|2 oz. Green Chile infused El Jimador tequila
1 oz. Cointreau
1 ½ oz. lime juice
1 ½ oz. sugar water
|Garnish
|Salted martini glass, lime wedge, two jalapeno stuffed olives with a sword pick
Chicka-Chicka Boom-Boom Enchiladas
INGREDIENTS QUANTITY
Corn Tortillas 10 each
Cooked, Roasted Chicken 1 ¼ lb
Mixed Cheese As needed
Boom-Boom Sauce
Vegetable Broth ½ cup
Water ¼ cup
Spices ¼ tbsp
Roasted Green Chiles ¾ lb
Tomatillos 2 oz
Cilantro 1 ½ oz
Green Onions 1 oz
Serranos, minced ¾ oz
Lime Juice ½ oz
Cheese 1 ¼ lb
PROCEDURE
- In a saucepan, add vegetable broth, water and spices and place over a medium to high flame.
- Using a food processor, puree roasted green chiles, tomatillos, cilantro, green onions, serranos and lime juice.
- Add to a large pot, stirring well. Bring mixture to a slow boil.
4. Lower flame and slowly add cheese, whipping as needed to remove clumps and make sure it doesn’t stick to the bottom. When the cheese is melted and mixed, remove from heat.
To make enchiladas, fill a corn tortilla with 2 ounces of cooked, roasted chicken. Roll up and place in a baking pan. Top with mixed cheese, as needed. Warm in a hot oven for 4 minutes, until cheese is melted. Top with Boom-Boom Sauce.