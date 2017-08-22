× Charity worker has no access to home after bridge collapse

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Imagine having to wade through a creek just to get to your car for a grocery store run.

That`s what`s happening to an El Paso county children’s charity worker living on her own.

The only way for Jodi Fuerstenberger to get to the home she`s lived in for more than a decade is a bridge.

Unfortunately, the bridge was destroyed by flooding two years ago, leaving Jodi to either ride a four-wheeler or wade across the creek to get to her car.

It is all very inconvenient considering she must travel to administer aid to poor children as part of her work at a charity organization. She tearfully explained, “I had to walk luggage across the creek, it was very wet .. this just isn`t a good experience.”

She said neighbors were letting her cross their land to get to the road but have now cut off access.

Neither FEMA nor the county are obligated to repair the bridge.

With cooler weather, more rain and eventually winter conditions coming around, she is worried.

Propane trucks can’t access the home without a bridge. “I’m scared to death … propane is the only way I can heat my house and have hot water, and I cook with propane.”

A GoFundMe is set up to help Jodi build a temporary bridge.